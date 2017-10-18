Find UC Davis Craft Center on Facebook

The Craft Center offers more than 90 classes each quarter, ranging from one-day workshops to seven-week courses. Our classes are small, providing lots of hands-on experience and one-on-one attention. We provide a comfortable, encouraging atmosphere in which you can explore and develop creative skills. After developing a skill, you may use our facilities on your own time with day-use or quarter-use passes. All participants must be UC Davis students or community members 18 years or older.

Fall Registration begins September 27 at 12:30 p.m.

Campus Recreation Fee Waiver

Campus Recreation is excited to offer a fee waiver for students interested in participating in programming at any of our centers, made possible through a partnership with Amazon. Any current and active fee paying UC Davis student can apply for a fee waiver to enroll in classes at less than the usual cost. The application period for the fall quarter is currently open. More information can be found with the Campus Recreation Fee Waiver Application.

FAQ

When do the new class schedules come out?

The schedule for next quarter's class offerings will be published by the 7th week of the current quarter.

How do I get studio access?

If you have prior experience in a specific studio you do not have to take a Craft Center class to access that studio. You can sign up and complete an orientation after which you will be cleared to use that studio. Please note that studio orientations are meant for people who are experienced in that studio and they do not replace previous experience or proper instruction. Studio orientations can be scheduled by coming into the Craft Center and filling out a short form with contact information.

Both the Wood and Welding studios have qualifications instead of orientations. To participate in a qualification you must register for it. Our qualification dates are published with the class listings. If you want to participate in a qualification please sign up for it as we do not accept walk ins for our qualifications.

Why are there two prices listed?

Price A is for students and those with a Campus Rec (CR) membership. Price B is for community members without a CR membership.

How do I get a permission code?

Permission codes are for classes that have a prerequisite. To get the permission code please call us at (530) 752-1475.

When do ceramic firings occur?

Bisc firings run continuously as need demands. Glaze firings average about one per week. Call (530) 752-1475 to find out the glaze kiln status.

Can my 5 year old take classes?

The minimum age for Craft Center classes and studio access is 18 years old. However, there are programming opportunities for people under the age of 18 through Youth Programs. Youth programs can be found here